FREMONT — Edward J. “Fast Eddie” Johnson, age 77, of Fremont, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at his home, with his family by his side.
He was born on Nov. 26, 1945, in Chicago, Illinois, to Edward Leonard and Elizabeth (Polacek) Johnson.
Ed graduated from Angola High School in 1964, and later graduated from the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy.
Ed started his long career in law enforcement in Steuben County in 1972. He began as a Deputy Sheriff and EMT, he later served as a Detective and Sergeant until 1986. He then served the Town of Fremont from 1988 until 2009, as Town Marshall. He also found time to work in retail sales for Angola Ford for a short time.
His hobbies included spending time with his family and friends, playing golf, sitting beside the swimming pool, and making occasional trips to the casinos.
Ed was a member of F.O.P., Northeastern Lodge #210 F & AM, Fremont, Indiana, Angola Elks Lodge, and a lifetime member of the Angola Moose Lodge.
Survivors include his companion, Sherri Lott, of Fremont, Indiana; children, Shannon (Tatiana) Johnson, of Churubusco, Indiana, Deborah Geer, of Crossville, Tennessee, Shane (Jennifer) Johnson, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Michael (Scott Dwyer) Geer, of Auburn, Indiana; grandchildren, Todd (Tara) Johnson, of Fremont, Indiana, Kayla Johnson Solomons, of Maryland, Vincent Johnson, Alena Zelenkova and Ava Johnson, all of Churubusco, Indiana, Mitchell Glabicki and Roman Glabicki, both of Cary, North Carolina; great-grandchildren, Kaylynn, Kyla and Parker Johnson all of Fremont, Indiana; a sister, Marlene “Motts” (Clarence) Hall, of Fremont, Indiana; and a brother, Donald (Jean) Martin, of Angola, Indiana.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward “Bud” and Elizabeth “Liz” Johnson; a son, Robert Geer; and a brother, Ken Martin.
Visitation will be held 4-7 p.m., on Thursday, April 20, 2023, at Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, Indiana.
Graveside services with Law Enforcement Honors will be held at a later time.
Memorial donations in his memory may be directed to the Steuben County Cancer Association, P.O. Box 28, Angola, IN 46703.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.beamsfuneralhome.com for the family.
Arrangements by Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, Indiana.
