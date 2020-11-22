MUNCIE — Alma Lipitt, 84, of Muncie, Indiana, and formerly of Atwood Lake, Wolcottville, Indiana, died Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at her residence.
She was born on Nov. 19, 1935, in Parma, Missouri, and moved at a young age to St. Louis, Missouri, where she grew up and graduated from high school.
On June 9, 1974, in Las Vegas, Nevada, she married Allan B. Lipitt.
She retired from San Diego, California, and lived on Atwood Lake, Wolcottville, Indiana, for 25 years, before moving to Muncie.
She was preceded in death by her husband in 1997. Mr. Lipitt worked in government administration, including Director of CETA Program, Clark County, Nevada, for many years. Alma was also preceded in death by her parents, Gordon and Violet of St. Louis, Missouri; and her sister, Helen Lincoln. Her longtime companion, Stephen Reade, preceded her in death in 2016.
Alma’s career included working for the United States Attorney General’s Office in St. Louis, Missouri, and her career continued in the legal field as a legal administrator for more than 30 years with private law firms in Las Vegas and San Diego.
She was also active in business organizations and was a volunteer at Children’s Hospital in San Diego. She also enjoyed traveling across the United States. After doing extensive research on her family genealogy, she compiled family history books for all of her family.
Survivors include her four children, Cynthia Wiese (Willie) Yoder, of LaGrange, Susan (Arthur) Akagi, of Tennessee, Warrant Officer (Ret.) Charles (Kelly) Clifton, of Tennessee, and First Sergeant (Ret.) Anthony (Monica) Lipitt, of Muncie; her goddaughter, Diana Edwards, of Seattle, Washington; and her “adopted” granddaughter, Ronda Johnston, of Wolcottville. Additionally, she is survived by her six grandchildren, Scott and Shannon Wiese; Captain Branden (Rachel) and Bradley Clifton; Natalie (Ben) Bath and Aaron Akagi; 10 great-grandchildren, Kristen, Tristen, Tanner, Cheyenne, Kaden, Kloee, Hayden, Alonna, Haven and Greysen; and two great-great-grandchildren, Paisley and Kannon. Her sister’s surviving children are James Lincoln, of Illinois, Janet Lincoln Ficzner, of Indianapolis and Judy Lincoln, of California.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, from 10 a.m. to noon, at Young Family Funeral Home, Wolcottville Chapel, S.R. 9 North, Wolcottville.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday at noon at the funeral home, with Pastor Rich Secor officiating.
Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery in LaGrange.
Preferred memorials may be directed to ARK Animal Sanctuary in LaGrange, Toys for Tots and Operation Christmas Child Samaritans Purse.
View a video tribute after Tuesday or share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.