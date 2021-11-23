BLUFFTON — Patricia Mary Huffman, 93 of Bluffton, Indiana, and a longtime resident of Angola, Indiana, passed away early Thursday morning, Nov. 18, 2021, at Christian Care Retirement Community in Bluffton.
She was born on Aug. 15, 1928, in Toledo, Ohio, to Hyacinth and Mary (Tuite) Roach. Patricia graduated from Central Catholic High School in Toledo.
On Sept. 4, 1950, in Toledo, Ohio, Patricia married Lawrence Huffman. They shared 43 years of marriage together before he preceded her in death in 1993.
She was a longtime parishioner of St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Angola, Indiana, where she served on the church Altar and Rosary Society, Prayer Shawl Ministry and as a Eucharistic Minister.
Patricia also was active in Angola’s Women’s Club, Psi Iota Xi in Angola, volunteered for Meals on Wheels and at Cameron Hospital. She enjoyed playing bridge with her bridge clubs and was part of a Progressive Supper Club. Everyone was always welcome in her home and were treated like family. She loved to serve her Lord, church and community.
Survivors include her children, Keith (Suzanne) Huffman, of Bluffton, Robert (Margie) Huffman, of Tampa, Florida, Anita (Ron) Bates, of Fort Wayne, Pamela (Kerry) Kramp, of Buffalo, Minnesota, Jean (Tom) Leas, of Indianapolis, Indiana, and Lawrence Huffman, of Bryan, Ohio; along with 15 grandchildren; and 23 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Lawrence; a daughter, Valerie Huffman; along with a brother, Robert Roach.
A private family Mass will be held at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Angola, Indiana.
Burial will take place next to her husband at Circle Hill Cemetery in Angola.
A proud Irish woman, Patricia’s wish was that her family and friends would gather and toast to her accomplishments and overlook her shortcomings, just as she would have done for you!
Memorials may be made to Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Fort Wayne or the charity of the donor’s choice and can be sent to the funeral home.
Mrs. Huffman’s arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton.
Friends can send online condolences to the Huffman family at www.thoamrich.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.