GARRETT — Dorothy J. Diederich, age 88, of Garrett, Indiana, died on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, surrounded by her loving family.
Dorothy was born on April 30, 1933, in Antwerp, Ohio, to Lloyd D. and Madeline (Derck) Cottrell.
She married Melvin F. Diederich on Oct. 11, 1952, in Garrett, Indiana.
She worked as a secretary for Melvin at the Garrett License Branch and Diederich Real Estate for more than 20 years.
Dorothy was a member of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, D.A.R., Garrett American Legion Post #178 Auxiliary; VFW Auxiliary, Psi Iota Xi Sorority, Community Food Bank, Red Cross and a 22-gallon-plus blood donor.
Dorothy is survived by her husband, Melvin F. Diederich, of Garrett, Indiana; four daughters, Diane (Stephen) Runion, of Garrett, Indiana, Deborah (Dennis) Smith, of Garrett, Indiana, Vicki (Paul) Kuhn, of Bear Lake, Michigan, and Melanie (Lynn) Worden, of Burlington, Michigan; nine grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, Lloyd D. and Madeline Cottrell; brothers, Bill, Tom, Jay and Richard Cottrell; and sister, Carol Huss.
Services will take place at 1 p.m., on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1349 S. Randolph St., Garrett, IN 46738, with the Rev. Keaton Christiansen officiating.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, prior to the services at the church.
Burial will take place at Christian Union Cemetery, Garrett, Indiana.
Memorials are to Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church.
You may send a condolence or sign the online register book by visiting www.thomasfuneralhome.org.
Arrangements are with Thomas Funeral Home, Garrett.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.