LIGONIER — With a sad and breaking heart, we remember Daniel “Dan" Shull.
Dan was born on Aug. 6, 1959, and died at Parkview Regional Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana, of a lengthy illness due to COVID-19, on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, surrounded by his wife, sons, and stepdaughter.
Dan is survived by his wife, love, and companion of nearly 19 years, Sandy Shull.
He is also survived by his mother, Rebecca Beckley (Havens); and stepdad, Larry Beckley; two sons, Adam (Melissa) Shull, of Goshen, Indiana, and Daniel "Danny” Shull, of Ligonier, Indiana; brother, Richard Shull; and stepsisters, Laurinda (John) Moran and Sue Beckley, of Florida; step-children, Susan (Ann) Estep-Jeffers, of Saline, Michigan, and Eric (Angie) Estep, of Ligonier, Indiana.
The apple of Dan’s eye were his 12 grandchildren, Hailee, Alexa, Kamdynn and Kaleb Shull, Kaitlynn Shull, Riley, Arianna and Lilah Estep-Jeffers and Hunter, Wyatt, Noah and Colton Estep.
Preceding Dan in death were his father, Bud Shull; brother, Dean Shull; nephew, Brandon Shull; and former wife, Joyce (Reeves) Shull.
Dan graduated in 1979, at Elwood High School, Elwood, Indiana.
He was an avid fisherman, golfer and hunter. He enjoyed archery and had a passion for fly fishing. Dan was a talented crafter who made flies, arrows and bullets.
Dan worked as a correctional officer for 18 ½ years at Chain O’ Lakes Correctional Facility, Albion, Indiana. His most recent job was as an operator for eight years, with the City of Ligonier Wastewater Treatment Plant, Ligonier, Indiana.
Dan was baptized, along with his wife Sandy, on March 25, 2012, at New Life Apostolic Church, Kendallville, Indiana.
Dan will forever be missed by his family, friends and community.
A visitation will be held on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., at Yeager Funeral Home, 1589 Lincolnway South, Ligonier IN 46767 and on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, from 10-11 a.m.
The funeral service will begin at 11 a.m., on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, at the funeral home.
Pastor Austin Gilliland will officiate.
The family has requested that masks be worn.
Pallbearers are as follows: Adam Shull, Daniel “Danny" Shull, Eric Estep, Hunter Estep, Richard Shull, Calvin Cole, Ron Stanley and Bub Durham.
Burial will take place at Oak Park Cemetery in Ligonier, Indiana.
The funeral service will be live-streamed at www.yeagerfuneralhome.com for those not able to attend in person.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to Dan’s wife, Sandy Shull.
Yeager Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.yeagerfuneralhome.com.
