Madonna Smith
LAGRANGE — Madonna Marie Smith, 105, of LaGrange, Indiana, died Friday, May 27, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor in LaGrange.
She was born December 30, 1916, in Garrett, Indiana, to Thurlo and Cleo (Rhodes) Miller. Mrs. Smith worked alongside her husband on the farm and drove the tractor every day. She was a member of the Wolcottville United Methodist Church.
Madonna enjoyed being outside tending to her flowers and garden. She enjoyed making crafts and helping Peggie in her gift store. She loved everyone and never knew a stranger. Her family will remember her as being quite a character.
Surviving are a daughter, Peggie Strawser of LaGrange; four grandchildren, Sherrie (John) Larimer of Howe, Teresa (Ty) Stewart of Grand Rapids, Michigan, Mike (Karen) Strawser of Wolcottville, and Michelle (Eric) Johnston of Wolcottville; 8 great-grandchildren; and 17 great great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Cecil Smith; a son, Teddy Smith; a daughter-in-law, Martha Smith; and a son-in-law, Ted Strawser.
Visitation will be Wednesday, June 1, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the LaGrange First United Methodist Church, 209 West Spring Street, LaGrange. Madonna’s funeral service will be Wednesday at 12 p.m. at the church with Pastor Russell Hepler officiating.
Preferred memorials may be directed to the LaGrange First United Methodist Church.
Young Family Funeral Home, Wolcottville Chapel, State Road 9 North, Wolcottville is assisting the family with arrangements.
Share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
