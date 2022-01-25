Clair Marner Jan 25, 2022 15 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Clair J. Marner, 90, of Shipshewana, Indiana, died at 10:45 p.m., on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at his residence.Arrangements entrusted to Miller-Stewart Funeral Home in Middlebury. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. KPC News Tweets from https://twitter.com/kpcnews/lists/kpc-staff Latest e-Edition The Herald Republican To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The Star To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The News Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll When will the pandemic be over? You voted: It is basically over 6-12 months In another year or years It was never a real pandemic Vote View Results Back Special Sections Readers Choice NS Spring Home and Garden Healthy Living Winter Bridal Guide Spring 2021 Dekalb County Community Guide 2021 Noble County Community Guide 2021 Get The Job Winter 2021 Steuben County Community Guide 2021 LaGrange Community Guide 2021 Go Green 2021 NEI Senior Guide 2021 Noble/LaGrange Graduation 2021 DeKalb Graduation 2021 Steuben Graduation 2021 Readers Choice DeKalb County Kick off to Summer 2021 Garrett Graduation 2021 Memorial Day 2021 Noble County Senior Expo 2021 Fremont Chamber Guide 2021 Angola Chamber 2021 Innovation Awards 2021 Summer #3 2021 Go West Summer 2021 Angola Balloons Aloft 2020 Summer Fun 2020 2019-2020 The Phone Book Noble and LaGrange counties Get the Job: Health Care August 2019. Whitley County Chamber of Commerce 100th Anniversary 2019 Auburn in the Fall Fall Home Improvement 2019 IN|All Sports 2019 High School Football Guide 2019 IN|All Sports Football Preview 2019 Steuben County 4-H Scrapbook 2019 Allen County 4-H Scrapbook 2019 Noble County 4-H Scrapbook Healthy Living July 2019 2019 LaGrange County 4-H Scrapbook 2019 Angola Balloons Aloft 2019 Salute to Industry DeKalb and Steuben Counties Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesAvilla farm beefs up local meat options with new storefrontSecond person arrested in child abuse caseMan arrested on 15 child exploitation chargesKendallville man arrested after K-9 sniffSale of auction park finalKPC Media Group publisher emeritus George O. Witwer dies at 92Driver from fatal pursuit appears in courtEastside deals Cougar boys first loss; Central Noble girls top BlazersSteuben school enrollment mostly shows modest growthWilmer Scheuman, Karen Scheuman Images Videos CommentedIs it time to let natural selection run its course? (3)Lawmakers should (but won't) listen to police (2)Dean Pfefferkorn (1)Rights comes with responsibility (1)When immunity fails: reinfections and breakthroughs (1) Top Ads KD146726 KD147507 KD147675 Top Jobs KD147616 KD147527 KD147516 Stocks Market Data by TradingView Latest News Garrett Police report more cases in 2021 Buchs adds new murals to Carnegie Garrett Sports Schedules Garrett boys fall to Westview Garrett wrestlers finish second at NECC DeKalb Eastern Community Events Code enforcement officer gives year-end report Bring solutions, not problems
