AUBURN — Angela Ruth (Landis) Goeglein, age 48, of Auburn, Indiana, passed away at her Auburn home.
She was born on Jan. 11, 1975, in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
She was a 1993 graduate of Snider High School in Fort Wayne.
Angela was a dog lover and she turned that into a business, owning and operating Snip and Clip Pet Grooming in Auburn for 26 years. She also loved horses.
Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Wyatt and Brooke Robinson, of Auburn; daughter, Harleigh Goeglein, of Fort Wayne; two grandchildren; and her brother, Ken Sipe.
She was preceded in death by her father, Tom Landis; and sister, Lori Marciniak.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, July 22, 2023, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 S. Center St., in Auburn.
Burial will follow the visitation at Covington Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Fort Wayne.
Memorial donations may be given to DeKalb Humane Society, 5730 C.R. 11A, Auburn, IN 46706.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.fellerandclark.com and on our Facebook page at Feller and Clark Funeral Homes.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.