ANGOLA — Betty June Clark, 92, of Angola, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, at ProMedica Coldwater Regional Hospital, Coldwater, Michigan.
Betty was born on March 8, 1930, in Goshen, Indiana, to Noah and Hazel (Culp) Kauffman.
She graduated from Goshen High School.
Betty married the love of her life, Gerald Clark, on April 23, 1949.
She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Betty enjoyed interior decorating and loved spending time with her family.
Surviving are her sons, Jeff (Cathy) Clark, of Angola, Indiana, and Dana (Jenn) Clark, of Mexico; and daughter, Jill (Dave) Neale, of Marietta, Georgia. Also surviving are her beloved three grandchildren, Chad (Alexa) Clark, Summer Hulbert and Jason Clark; and beloved four great-grandchildren, Rebecka Hall, Gabe Hall, Leo Clark and Max Clark.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and her loving husband, Gerald Clark.
There will be no services at this time.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com.
Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home, Angola.
