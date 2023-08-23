ANGOLA — Harold Lavere Ferguson, age 92, died on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, at Northern Lakes Nursing & Rehab, Angola, Indiana.
He was born on May 6, 1931, in Fremont, Indiana, to James Harold Ferguson and Mildred Hufnagle Ferguson.
He graduated from Fremont High School in 1949. Following graduation joined the Navy during the Korean War and honorably served his country for four years.
Harold was a loyal member of Fremont American Legion Post 257 for 70 years. He served as commander from 1960-1972. He was also a member of the Indiana Free Mason Lodge.
He married Sondra Mae Middleton on Nov. 25, 2000, in Fremont.
Harold was a carpet installer for many years, and he also worked with Indiana Gas Company and Fremont Lumber.
He enjoyed playing golf and euchre and spending winters in Florida.
Survivors include his wife, Sondra Ferguson, of Fremont; daughters, Jennifer Roan, of Lenior, North Carolina, and Deb Ferguson, of Hickory, North Carolina; two granddaughters, Heather and Tripp Davis, of Hickory, North Carolina, and Emily Wood, of Charlotte, North Carolina; two great-granddaughters, Arlie and Huntley; stepdaughter, Jodi and Joe Weber, of Fort Wayne; and step-grandchildren, Jared and Jayden.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wives, Arden Ferguson and Gwenda Ferguson.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, at the Fremont American Legion at 1 p.m. Lunch will be served.
Memorial donations of your choice.
To sign online guestbook or to leave a condolence for the family, visit hitefh@sbcglobal.net.
Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville.
