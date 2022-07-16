AUBURN — The family of our beloved Roger Norman Souder, 80, of Auburn, Indiana, announce that he earned his wings and went home to Jesus on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Roger was born on Jan. 9, 1942, in Auburn, the oldest son of the late Paul and Regena Souder.
Roger was the Board Chair and a member of First Christian Church in Auburn and former member of First UMC of Auburn.
His initial career path as a bacteriologist allowed him to accomplish things that no one had ever done, including innovations with La Choy Foods, Pet Milk and Huttenbauer Foods. He also owned his own real estate company and assisted people with services from D.O. McComb and Sons and United Healthcare. Among many professional successes, he was one of the first Realtors in Louisiana, to reach $1 million in residential sales. Although Roger worked at many different companies, he always had one focus — to do the very best he could and find ways to help people.
Roger was a devoted husband, father, stepfather, grandfather, son, brother, uncle and more. His positive attitude and bright smile were an encouragement to everyone. He will be remembered for his servant leadership and endless love for learning. He had a huge heart and his generosity led him to give back to the Auburn community he loved. He was a certified Stephen Ministries leader and a volunteer with the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), Sonshine Ministries, the local food bank and co-facilitator of the Auburn Grief Support Group.
His hobbies included exploring nature, euchre, movies, Friday night date night, thrift shopping, collecting knives and Dr. Seuss memorabilia, but most of all he loved being surrounded by his family.
He is survived by his wife Susan, of Auburn; sons, Thad (Shanda) Souder, of Raleigh, North Carolina, and Michal (Courtney) Souder, of Auburn; and daughters, Andrea Walter, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Nicole Hansen, of Auburn and bonus daughter, Aubrey Sheetz, of San Diego, California; sister, Melony (Randy) Ramsey, of Lafayette, Indiana; brother, Dr. Mark (Bonnie) Souder, of Auburn; and six grandchildren, Mariah Souder (fiancée Matt Alcala), Thaddeus, Cole and Alyssa Souder, Reed Hansen (fiancée Amber Blissmer) and Roman Souder.
He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife Marsha Souder; and grandson, Seth Hansen.
Visitation will be on Sunday, July 17, 2022, from 3-7 p.m., at Pinnington Funeral and Cremation Services, 502 N. Main St., Auburn, Indiana, and on Monday, July 18, 2022, from 9-11 a.m., at First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn, Indiana, with funeral services immediately following.
Burial will take place at Woodlawn Cemetery, Auburn, Indiana.
Please consider memorial donations to Sonshine Ministries www.shelterministries.org/donations or the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, www.pulmonaryfibrosis.org.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.pinningtonfh.com.
