WATERLOO — Richard “Dick” Squier passed away at home, surrounded by family, on Wednesday, March 2, 2022.
He was born on Feb. 6, 1934, in Garrett, Indiana, to Howard and Dorothy Squier.
He married Annis Crager on May 17, 1952, in Hudson, Indiana. She preceded him in death on Jan. 14, 2021.
Dick worked as a timber cutter and eventually started Squier Pallet in Waterloo.
He enjoyed showing horses, his dog Bridget, and most of all spending time with his family.
Surviving are his children, Patty (Duaine) Manon, of Kendallville, Donna (Mark) Reinoehl, of Waterloo, Tina (Mike) Bassett, of Auburn and Rocky Squier, of Waterloo. Grandchildren include Mandy (Jon) Young, Derek (Joanna) Manon, Grant (Caroline) Manon, Sonya (Jason) Leppelmeier, Zachary (Amber) Reinoehl, Ben Reinoehl, Kassie (Kindra) Reinoehl, Patrick (Leah) Bassett, Braden Bassett and Trey (Kendell Suever) Squier. He was also blessed with 10 great-grandchildren, who gave him great joy. Also surviving are his siblings, Carolyn Spencer, of Kendallville, Beverly Smythe, of Angola, Howard Squier, of Florida, Karen Tomel, of Montana, and John Squier, of Hudson.
We know he was welcomed into heaven by his beloved wife of 65 years, Annis; and daughter, Cathy Bonecutter. He was also preceded in death by his parents; son-in-law, Bill Bonecutter; brothers, Wayne Squier and Raymond Squier; sister, Judy Rudolph; and great-granddaughter, Nora Young.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 5, 2022, from 4-7 p.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 875 S. Wayne St., in Waterloo.
Additional visitation will be held one hour prior to the funeral service from 1-2 p.m., on Sunday, March 6, 2022, at the church.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, March 6, 2022, at 2 p.m., at Corunna United Brethren in Christ Church, 315 S. Bridge St., in Corunna, with Pastor Gabe Pranger officiating.
Burial will follow the funeral service at Sedan Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to Corunna United Brethren in Christ Church, 315 S. Bridge St., Corunna, IN 46738.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.fellerandclark.com and on our Facebook page at Feller and Clark Funeral Homes.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Waterloo.
