LEO — Robert Eugene Russell, 92, of Leo, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, May 16, 2021, at Parkview Hospital Randallia in Fort Wayne.
Born on Dec. 6, 1928, in Kalamazoo, Michigan, he was a son of the late James and Grace Russell.
He proudly served in the United States Army from 1950-1952.
Robert was a watchmaker, jeweler and owner of Liechty Jewelry in Angola, Indiana, and owner of the Dairy Queen on Washington Center Road in Fort Wayne.
He attended Brookside Church, Fort Wayne, and was an active member of the Ambassadors Sunday school class.
Surviving are his wife of 62 years, Wilma Lee Russell, of Leo, Indiana; sons, Gregory S. (Brenda) Russell, of Spencerville, Indiana, Todd M. (Renee) Russell, of Rockledge, Florida, and Mark E. (Amy) Russell, of Salt Lake City, Utah; five grandchildren, Jennifer (Mitch) Spidel, of California, Ashley (Greg) Rohrs, of Michigan, Briana Russell, of Kentucky, Sierra Jones, of Florida, and Natalie Russell, of Utah; eight great-grandchildren; siblings, James (Cary) Russell, of Holland, Michigan, John (Terri) Russell, of Michigan, Fred (Sharon) Russell, of Cassopolis, Michigan, Mary (Howard) Mack, of Texas, and Betty West, of North Carolina.
He was also preceded in death by his siblings, Genevieve Sousley, Ralph Russell and Phil Russell.
A memorial service will be held at noon on Friday, June 18, 2021, at Advantage Highland Park, 2403 E. Wallen Road, Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior.
Inurnment will be at West Jamestown Cemetery, Fremont, Indiana.
For online condolences, please visit www.advantagehighlandpark.com.
