COLUMBIA CITY — Richard C. Sheets, age 82, of Columbia City, Indiana, passed away at 9:58 p.m., on Saturday Oct. 1, 2022, at Parkview Whitley Hospital, Columbia City.
Born on June 29, 1940, in Whitley County, Indiana, he was the son of William and Anna (Watson) Sheets.
Richard attended Larwill High School and graduated with the Class of 1959.
He worked for Transport Motor Express and Martins, Fort Wayne, as a diesel mechanic. Richard enjoyed watching Dale Earnhardt Sr. NASCAR racing, Chicago Bears football, Chicago Cubs, Cleveland Indians, and Atlanta Braves baseball, and spending time in the mountains.
Survivors include his son, Chad (Angela) Sheets, of Albion; three grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and son; Frederick Sheets.
Funeral services for Richard will be held at 2 p.m., on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022,, at DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City, where friends may call from noon to 2 p.m., prior to service.
Burial will follow at Nolt Cemetery, Columbia City.
Memorial contributions in memory of Richard may be made to American Cancer Society.
Visit www.demoneygrimes.com to send condolences or to sign the online guest register.
