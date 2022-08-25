GOSHEN — Patricia Sue Wysong, 76, Goshen, Indiana, formerly of Kendallville, Indiana, and Michigan, died 5:05 a.m., on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, at Brickyard Health Care, Mishawaka.
She was born on May 30, 1946, in Goshen, to Leonard Charles and Agnes Pauline (Harmon) Wysong Sr.
Surviving are a son, James (Alissa) Wysong, of Osceola; three granddaughters, Allison (Sam Nichols) Wysong, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Morgan Wysong, of Mishawaka and Christine (Tashawn) Reese, of Mishawaka.
Preceding her in death were her parents; brothers, Jerry Bess and Leonard Wysong Jr.; and sisters, Cheryl Wysong and Delores Evans.
Patricia worked in photo labs at Kmart and Walmart for 14 years.
She enjoyed photography and genealogy. Patricia especially enjoyed spending time with her granddaughters.
Visitation will be for one hour, prior to the 2 p.m., funeral service on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, at Rieth Rohrer Ehret Funeral Home, 311 S. Main St., Goshen.
Pastor Lenny Krebs will officiate.
Memorial donations may be directed to the American Cancer Society.
Online condolences may be sent at www.rrefh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.