AUBURN — Ronald Paul Hagewood, 79, of Auburn, Indiana, died on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, at Parkview DeKalb Hospital in Auburn.
He was born on May 7, 1943, in Angola, Indiana.
His father, Carny D, Hagewood and his mother and stepfather, Bessie (Horn) and Clarence Moss, have all passed away.
Ron was a police officer with the Auburn Police Department for 27 ½ years. He served Auburn as Chief of Police for a time and retired in 1997, with the rank of Captain.
He was a 50-year member of the F.O.P. (Fraternal Order of Police).
He married Linda Hose on Dec. 18, 1964, and she survives in Auburn.
Also surviving are two sons, Rick Hagewood and his wife, Amanda, of Auburn and Roger Hagewood, of Auburn; three grandchildren, Darrick Hagewood, Lyndsey Hagewood and Dylian Wetzel; one brother, Norman Hagewood and his wife, Carol, of Angola; sisters and brothers-in-law, Betty Hagewood, of Zepher Hills, Florida, Elaine Hagewood, of Angola, Helen and Voyle Hartleroad, of Butler, Ruth and Randy Towers, of Auburn and AnnaMae and Jim Harter, of Brownsburg, Indiana.
Ron was preceded in death by his parents; son, Jeff Hagewood in 1983; and two brothers, Lynn Hagewood and Larry Hagewood.
Services will be held at 11 a.m., on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, Indiana, with his brother-in-law, the Rev. Voyle Hartleroad officiating.
Burial will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery, Auburn.
Calling is on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, from 2-7 p.m., at the funeral home.
Memorials may be given in memory of Ron to the DeKalb County F.O.P. Lodge #196.
To send condolences to the family, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
