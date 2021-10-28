COLDWATER, Mich. — Christopher “Scott” Gessinger, 48 of Coldwater, Michigan, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021 at his home under hospice care after a courageous battle with cancer.
In following his wishes, cremation has taken place and a graveside service will be held at 10:30 a.m., on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at South Scott Cemetery in Angola, Indiana, with Military Honors being presented by Coldwater American Legion Post #52.
The family was cared for by Dutcher Funeral Home.
Christopher was born on Jan. 11, 1973, to Vicki Trent in LaGrange, Indiana. His mom passed away when Scott was 6. Scott was raised by his grandparents Robert and Leora Gessinger.
After high school graduation, he joined the U.S. Navy, where he became a Hospital Corpsman. Scott earned a National Defense Service Medal and was awarded the Meritorious Unit Commendation. He also qualified as an expert in both pistol and rifle marksmanship. In 2005, Scott was invited to Cobra Gold while in the Navy, which emphasized joint military training, civic action, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief involving the United States, Thailand, South Korea, Malaysia, Japan, Indonesia and Singapore.
After leaving the Navy, he studied Psychology under the U.S. GI Bill and later he completed a Bachelor’s Degree and RN License with a minor in Psychology. As well as working as an RN, Scott also owned a business as an orthopedic salesman.
On July 7, 2007, he married the love of his life, Angela Baird. Together they created many memories, including traveling in their motorhome while working across the country in the medical field.
He had a passion for cooking, which his grandmother instilled in him. Scott was a “rock hound” and enjoyed the outdoors. His grandparents peaked his interest in traveling at an early age when they took him on many RV trips in his younger years. Scott will be remembered for his loving and kind spirit. He will be dearly missed by those who knew and loved him.
Scott is survived by his wife of 14 years, Angela Gessinger, of Coldwater, Michigan; and his grandfather, Robert Gessinger, of Angola.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Vicki Trent; his grandmother, Leora Gessinger; and his beloved boxer dogs, Frankie & Wrigley.
Memorials may be directed to the Branch County Humane Society or the Steuben County Animal Shelter. www.dutcherfh.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.