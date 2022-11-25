KENDALLVILLE — Ronald Frederick Bills, age 91, of Shipshewana, passed at his daughter’s home in Rome City on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022.
Mr. Bills was born in Kendallville on May 7, 1931, to John William Bills and Eva Jane (McCreary) Bills. They preceded him in death.
He graduated from Wawaka High School in 1952. In 1964 in Elkhart County, he married Viola Merriam Slabaugh, who preceded him in death on Nov. 16, 2017.
He was employed with Coachman in Middlebury, Holly Park in Shipshewana, Haulmark Trailers and most recently at Pak-N-Sak in Shipshewana.
Survivors include: a daughter, Connie and Harold Cummins of Rome City; a son, Ronald and Kelly Bills of LaGrange; a daughter, Sylvia Bills and Chuck Warford of Shipshewana; a son, Marty and Raelene Bills of Rangely, Colorado; a son, Jerry and Dixie Bills of White Pigeon, Michigan, and a son, Donnie Bills; a stepson, Rick and Connie Dills of Goshen; 31 grandchildren and 34 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Viola; two brothers, Robert Bills and Rodney Bills; and a great-granddaughter, Annalyse McNamara.
Funeral services will be held Friday, Dec. 2, at noon at Shipshewana Church of the Nazarene, 2695 N. C.R. 900W., Shipshewana, with visitation one hour before the service. Pastor Francis Warren will officiate the service.
Burial will follow at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens, Osceola.
Arrangements are entrusted to Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville.
