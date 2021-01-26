GARRETT — Judith Ann (Blue) Vanderbosch, age 81, of Garrett, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, surrounded by her family at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Mrs. Vanderbosch was born on Aug. 19, 1939, in Edgerton, Ohio, to Lafayette and Edith (Meyer) Blue.
She married Henry Vanderbosch on Aug. 30, 1958, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Auburn. He resides in Garrett.
Judy worked at several places over the years. Her first job was at Staman’s Drug Store in Auburn. She was then the manager of the Shine Shoe Store in Auburn. Other jobs included the J. E. Ober Elementary School in Garrett, where she was a teacher’s aide and playground supervisor; Garrett High School guidance office, where she was the secretary; and Garrett State Bank, where she worked as a teller. Judy retired from Electric Motors and Specialties in Garrett, where she was an administrative assistant to Judy Morrill.
She was very active in her community and her church.
Judy was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Garrett.
She was also a member of Tri Kappa in Auburn, a past officer of Business and Professional Women in Garrett, a past officer of the Garrett Fire Department Auxiliary, a past officer of St. Joseph’s Rosary Society and a member of St. Joseph’s Home and School Association.
Judy also loved spending time with her family. She was a wonderful wife, mom and grandma. She will be greatly missed!
Survivors Include her husband, Henry “Hank” Vanderbosch, of Garrett; daughter and son-in-law, Kathy and Jim Mettert, of Auburn; son and daughter-in-law; Brian and Gwen Vanderbosch, of Garrett; seven grandchildren and their spouses, Ryan and Marissa Mettert, of Auburn, Kassandra Mettert and Cody Gerig, of Woodburn, Kandice and Scott Burns, of Fort Wayne, Tim Somerlott, of Angola, Ashlee Vanderbosch, Alison Vanderbosch and Andrew Vanderbosch, all of Garrett; five great-grandchildren, Oakley Mettert, Grayson Mettert, Sebastian Burns, Elias Burns and Sophia Burns; brothers and sisters-in-law, William and Mary Blue, of Mobile, Alabama, and Dr. Leonard and Judy Vanderbosch, of Mead, Washington; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her father-in-law and her mother-in-law, Louis and Mildred (Slusher) Vanderbosch.
Visitation will be held on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, from 2-4 and 5-7 p.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 S. Center St., in Auburn.
Additional visitation will be held prior to the Funeral Mass on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, at the church from 9-10 a.m.
A Rosary Service will be held at the end of visitation on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, at 7 p.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home.
A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, at 10 a.m., at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 300 W. Houston St., in Garrett.
Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery in Garrett.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Martins Healthcare Services, 1359 S. Randolph St., Garrett, IN 46738, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church and School 300 W. Houston St., Garrett, IN 46738 and Black Pine Animal Sanctuary, 1426 W. C.R. 300N, Albion, IN 46701.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.fellerandclark.com and on our Facebook page at Feller and Clark Funeral Homes.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn.
