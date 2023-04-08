AUBURN — Roger A. Jernigan, 70, of Auburn, died Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at Parkview DeKalb Hospital in Auburn, with his wife, Diane, at his side.
He was born Sept. 5, 1952, in Auburn to Paul and Geraldine “Jeri” (McKinney) Jernigan Sr.
Roger worked at Vulcraft in St. Joe. He was in the first group of people hired in when they started in 1972, and he retired after 40 years of service in 2012.
He was a member of the First Christian Church, Disciples of Christ in Auburn. He was also a member of the Auburn Moose Lodge and the Classic Noon Lions Club. What he enjoyed most was spending time with his grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Diane (Madden) Jernigan. They were married Sept.19, 1981, in First Christian Church, Disciples of Christ.
Also surviving are two sons and a daughter, Ryan Jernigan of Huntertown, Tyler (Laurie) Jernigan of Waterloo and Kelly Jernigan of Chicago; five grandchildren, Savannah Jernigan, Kensley Jernigan, Waylon Jernigan, Silas Jernigan and Leland Jernigan; brothers, Paul (Roberta) Jernigan Jr. of Auburn and John (Sigrid) Jernigan of Auburn; sisters, Bonita (Ronnie) Howe of Auburn and Brenda (Robert) Surfus of Auburn; sister- in-law, Linda Madden of Auburn; brother-in-law, Greg Carnahan of Huntertown and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, father- and mother-in-law, Loren and Chris Madden; brother-in-law, Wayne Madden; and sister-in-law, Debra Carnahan.
A memorial service will be at noon, Monday at First Christian Church, Disciples of Christ, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn. The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service Monday, from 10 to noon, at the church.
Memorials can be given in memory of Roger to the First Christian Church, Disciples of Christ, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn, IN 46706 or Woodburn Christian Children’s Home, P.O. Box 459, Woodburn, IN 46797.
Feller and Clark Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. To send condolences to the family visit www.fellerandclark.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.