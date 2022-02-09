FREMONT — Melvin E. Sheets, 73, of Fremont, Indiana, died on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at his home.
He was born on Oct. 2, 1948, in Bridgewater, Virginia, to William Cleatus and Ethel Marie (Gordon) Sheets.
Melvin married Carol Jordan on March 1, 1992.
He retired in 2000, from Aro Corporation in Angola, Indiana.
Melvin served his country in the United States Army.
Surviving are his wife, Carol Sheets, of Fremont, Indiana; son, Andy (Celia) Sheets, of Hanover, Indiana; brothers, Dale Sheets, of Fremont, Indiana, and Harold (Johanna) Sheets, of Flint, Indiana; and sisters, Barbara Clemons, of Syracuse, Indiana, Evelyn Wortham, of Ashley, Indiana, and Donna Rowe, of Fort Wayne, Indiana. Also surviving are two grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Ralph Sheets; one grandson; brothers, William Sheets, Fred Sheets and Howard Sheets; and three sisters, Beverly Gordon, Virginia Lions and Norine Sheets.
Visitation will be from held from 4-6 p.m., on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, Indiana.
Memorial donations may be made to the Steuben County Cancer Association.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com.
Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home in Angola, Indiana.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.