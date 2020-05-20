Connie Kelly May 20, 2020 39 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Connie Marie Kelly, died at her home on May 12, 2020, in New Port Richey, Florida, due to cancer. She was 72. Local arrangements by Frurip-May Funeral Home in LaGrange. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. KPC News Tweets from https://twitter.com/kpcnews/lists/kpc-staff Latest e-Edition The Herald Republican To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The Star To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The News Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll What will you be doing with your $1,200 coronavirus stimulus check? You voted: urgent needs such as housing, food, health, repairs pay down debt home improvement save donate other Vote View Results Back Special Sections 2019-2020 The Phone Book Noble and LaGrange counties Get the Job: Health Care August 2019. Whitley County Chamber of Commerce 100th Anniversary 2019 Auburn in the Fall Fall Home Improvement 2019 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesTruck crashes into Waterloo house SaturdayTwo firefighters injured in Saturday fire at Beauty and the BullArrested councilman won’t be prosecutedChild care center donated to ‘Y’Sheriff puts up speed monitors in countyNo soda for you: Coffee stations, fountain drinks shutteredBalloons will fly this yearShipshewana flea market slowly opens for the seasonGet your drink on — gas station self-service OK againJosh Stuckey to lead Fremont boys Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Stocks Market Data by TradingView Latest News In the quiet, nature roars back We would be hard pressed to find a more suitable candidate than Watson Lisa Strebig is a blessing, well qualified to be Noble County coroner Looking Back Ammonia problems at sewer ponds persist Memorial Day services postponed in Albion What bird should I write about? Scout receives Eagle Award
