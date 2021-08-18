SYRACUSE — Edna Irene Null, 94, of Syracuse, Indiana, passed away at 9:32 a.m., on Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, at her daughter’s home in Leesburg, Indiana.
She was born on Oct. 14, 1926, in Kam, West Virginia, to Benjamin and Josephine (Ousley) Stewart.
She grew up in Garrett, Kentucky, attended public schools there and moved to Indiana, 62 years ago, from Kentucky.
She was married on March 12, 1977, in Goshen, Indiana, to Peter D. “Pete” Null, who preceded her in death on June 6, 2014.
She retired from Monsanto and formerly worked at Essex Wire, both in Ligonier.
She lived most of her life in Ligonier, Wolcottville and Syracuse areas.
She was a member of Church of God in North Webster and a former member of the Eagles Lodge and American Legion Post 223 Auxiliary, both in Syracuse.
She loved and enjoyed her grandchildren most of all.
She is survived by two daughters, Fay (Tim) Biddle, of Leesburg and Angel (Todd) Oesch, of Syracuse; three sons, Gil (Christine) Combs, of Syracuse, Gary Combs, of Warsaw and Enoch (Julie) Combs, of Syracuse; 14 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter, Diana Stocklin; grandson, Bobby Stocklin; and her siblings.
Visitation will be from 3-8 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, at Owen Family Funeral Home, 1001 S. Huntington St., Syracuse, Indiana.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m., on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, in the funeral home with son-in-law, Pastor Todd Oesch officiating.
Burial will follow at Oak Park Cemetery in Ligonier.
Preferred memorials may be given to Kosciusko Home Care & Hospice, 1515 Provident Drive, Warsaw, IN 46580 or to the donor’s choice.
To send condolences to the family of Edna Null, please visit www.owenfamilyfuneralhome.com.
