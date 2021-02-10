AUBURN — Judith E. Bell, 73, of Auburn, Indiana, passed away on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, at Parkview Hospital Randallia in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
She was born on June 21, 1947, in Marion, Indiana, to Earl and Vivian (Baker) Shaffer.
Judy was a 1965 graduate of Hartford City High School.
She married Francis L. Bell on Aug. 9, 1965, in Hartford City, and he passed away on Sept. 5, 2019.
Judy was a homemaker. She also worked at McKinney Harrison Elementary School in Auburn as a paraprofessional for 12 years.
She was a member of Hopewell United Brethren Church in rural Auburn.
Surviving are a daughter and son-in-law, Rachel and Mike Cole, of Auburn; son, Brian Bell, of Auburn; two grandsons, Dominick Bell, of Auburn and Dalton Bell, of Auburn; and a brother, Don Shaffer, of Hartford City.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and brother, Jerry Shaffer.
There will be a private graveside service at Roselawn Cemetery in Auburn.
Memorials may be directed to Hopewell United Brethren Church, 6852 C.R. 35, Auburn, IN 46706.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
