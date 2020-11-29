KENDALLVILLE — Dad, Chief, Captain, Sergeant, Grandpa, 57-3, Brother, Uncle, Deputy, Gary Alan Bloomfield, passed away on Nov. 19, 2020. He was born on Oct. 1, 1953.
He was known to many people by different titles, but my dad was one of the toughest people I knew and one of the absolute most giving people that I have ever known. Dad was a very humble and private person even though a majority of his adult life was spent serving his country and our community.
Dad served in the United States Army from 1971-1977 and was stationed mainly in Germany. He was in the engineering corps, where they built bridges and other structures throughout Germany. He always spoke fondly of his time there and the time spent with German soldiers and his superiors. He had some great stories from over there.
After returning home from his military service, he joined the Rome City Marshals in 1975, and served until 1979, when he joined the Noble County Sheriff’s Department, where he achieved the rank of Captain. He was also a detective for 10 years. Dad retired from the department in 2000.
Dad would talk fondly of his time in Law Enforcement and compiled some pretty funny stories! He would often say he experienced more crazy things in his four years in Rome City patrolling the “Mainland” than he did in his 20-plus years on the county. Unfortunately, I cannot share those stories here for various reasons!
His stories range from a shootout a week on the job, wrestling people out of a bar, pursuits, saving people in lakes and accidents. Just a lifetime full of stories and service.
He has many fond members on the road with longtime dedicated officers of all local branches who dedicated their lives to the service of our community. He spoke fondly of his comrades whom I am trying to list here, Waikel, Peters, Lawson, Kelly, Purdy, Dial, Leatherman, Hetzel, Geiger, Clear, Rhineheart, Leamon, and many others.
I will never forget him having “Danger Zone”, the theme for “Top Gun”, always ready on cassette in his squad car in case of pursuit. Oh … and you better believe he played it a couple times on pursuit! I know Law Enforcement is like a brotherhood and I know many who have fond stories of my dad and the times they spent together patrolling the roads.
My dad was also very proud of his service on the Orange Township Fire Department. The stories out of there were priceless. Serving with longtime multi-generational members with the last names of Masters, Ackerman, Mibers, Hetzel, Thompson, Abbs, Cummings, Butler, Creigh, Richie, Loos, Walburn and Wolf, as well as many others.
As a kid, I have many fond memories of Christmas parties and other gatherings there. Climbing on those trucks and hanging out in the old RCFD kitchen and lounge so many great people and fun times. Talking with the old timers about their stories from the Blizzard of ’78 and other times that they had gone into buildings to save others. Just priceless memories I will never forget.
One of my favorite memories was from a job shadow I did with dad in the eighth grade. I remember riding with him and asking him the most rewarding part of his job. His response was simple. Helping others. Then he went on to explain how one of the most impactful experiences he had was when he was holding the hand of an injured person in a nasty wreck, as the Jaws of Life cut them out. I remember him telling the victim that it would be OK and they would survive, and they did. That was the character of my dad — helping others.
Later in life, after much public service, Dad went on to become the director of maintenance of two nursing facilities for the next 15 years, serving and building relationships there. A passion of my dad’s was to work on things. He loved that part of his job. He enjoyed working with the residents and keeping those places in shape. He enjoyed many of the residents there and always loved the Christmas parties. Inviting Sylvia and I down through college to see, until he retired.
After retirement dad enjoyed a more private life after many years of public service. He and his longtime girlfriend of the last 10 years, Silvia Spencer, bought a place outside of Avilla. Dad loved to work on things and was constantly fixing things and digging with his backhoe. Most of all though he loved his grandkids. The man would do anything for them. If Syl or I said no, you could hear our kids saying grandpa will get it for us!
Dad was always there for them, at almost every event. Whether it be dance recitals, soccer games, tumbling, gymnastics or basketball, he was there. He would do anything for them. He adored them and they will miss their grandpa dearly as they already do. He also loved taking them fishing and catching fish. The girls loved that time with him. He was the model grandpa — what a grandpa should be.
I am very grateful he was able to see me return to East Noble to coach. He was at every game the last two years and didn’t miss anything from our state run. I can remember at halftime of the semi-state game vs Hobart in 2019, as I was coming down from the press box, he was standing there, big tan coat, stocking cap. He couldn’t sit because his nerves were getting the best of him. We made eye contact and he said, “You got this now go kick their ass the second half,” and that we did!
I am very grateful he had the opportunity to see me play in a state championship game and also coach in one. He was on the field for every celebration and you could tell how proud he was of that. Especially the last one in 2019.
I can not stress enough how much he loved his family. Like his mother, he ALWAYS put others first. Whatever you needed, dad would be there. A donation for anything? Dad would donate. His relationship with my kids was unbelievable. Fishing, riding in the backhoe, cooking, wrestling, going to stores. They did it all together. That was a true joy in his life.
I’ll never forget in the winter of 2013-2014. Sylvia and I were struggling financially. Then we lost power. Dad drove through a nasty snowstorm, and I mean NASTY. The power going to the house was irreparable. So dad found some service wire and in the middle of the storm ran this wire from the pole to the house. Then we needed more parts so he rummaged through a barn full of miscellaneous parts until he found what he needed. He did this all in the middle of a snowstorm. We did get power. This was my dad. Always a first responder.
Not only was my dad the one who taught me to hunt, fish, install cabinets, electrical outlets, and many other skills, he taught me the most important thing in life, to be there and care for my kids. I will never forget the one thing he told me when we were expecting Claire. “You will never know what true love is until you have a child” That is the absolute truth.
I will always have the memories of running the beagles behind the house chasing rabbits and pheasants. Well … to be honest I think we spent more time trying to find the dogs instead of the rabbits and pheasants. Terry Waikel and Terri McNamara could attest to that!
My dad will be missed greatly by the men he served with, by his family and by all of us. My girls miss him dearly. They always will. I can only do my best to instill what he taught me and raise my kids how he would want me to. We love you.
Love, Tye, Sylvia, Claire, Amelia, and Quenton
Please Send donations in memory of dad to East Noble Football Boosters, P.O. Box 5121, Kendallville, IN 46755 or to Disabled Veterans, Check payable to DAV — Disabled American Veterans, P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301.
Dad’s service will be June 26th at 11 a.m. at Kelly Park in Rome City. We will have representatives from the Honor Guard, Orange Township Fire Department and Noble County Sheriff’s Department there to honor Dad’s service. Please mark your calendars for this date and time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.