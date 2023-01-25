WOLCOTTVILLE — Jennifer Dawn Terrones, 39, of Wolcottville, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at Auburn Village, in Auburn, Indiana, following a years long battle with Multiple Sclerosis.
She was born on July 15, 1983, in Angola, Indiana, to Gary and Linda (Myers) Sanders.
Jennifer loved music, watching TV and movies, and online gaming with her friends. She also was an advocate for Multiple Sclerosis charities — encouraging people to support them.
On March 10, 2010, in LaGrange, Indiana, she married Luis Terrones. He survives in Wolcottville.
Also surviving are her parents, Gary and Linda Sanders, of Shipshewana; sons, Erik Sanchez and Christopher Terrones, of Wolcottville; daughter, Liliana Terrones, of Wolcottville; sister, Cheryl (Ramiro) Carmona, of Howe; brother-in-law, Jesus Valdez; and nieces, Isabella and Miranda Carmona. Also surviving are a host of extended family members.
She was preceded in death by her infant son, Angel.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., on Friday, Jan 27, 2023, at Harper Funeral Homes, Albion Chapel, 771 Trail Ridge Road, Albion, with visitation one hour prior to the service.
Visitation will also be from 2-8 p.m., on Thursday, Jan 26, 2023, at the funeral home.
Burial will be at Oak Park Cemetery, Ligonier.
Contributions in Jennifer's memory may be directed to National MS Society.
To sign the online guestbook or leave a condolence, visit www.harperfuneralhomes.com.
