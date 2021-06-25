KENDALLVILLE — Lourena Shepherd, age 77, of Kendallville, Indiana, died on Monday, June 21, 2021, at Lutheran Life Villages in Kendallville.
Mrs. Shepherd was born in Weeksbury, Kentucky, on July 15, 1943, to Astor and Ruby (Spriggs) Meade. They preceded her in death.
She married Eugene Shepherd on Feb. 15, 1960, in Clintwood, Virginia. Eugene preceded her in death on March 3, 2012.
Survivors include her sons, Freddie Shepherd, of Kendallville, Tim and Rhonda Shepherd, of Kendallville and Shane and Lucinda Shepherd, of Kendallville; 10 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and sister, Mary and Hugh Tuttle, of Kendallville.
She was preceded in death by two sons, Carson Shepherd in 2016 and Todd Shepherd in 2012; sister, JoAnn Goodman; brothers, Bud Meade, Dick Meade and Doc Meade; and an infant brother and sister.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 27, 2021, from 3-7 p.m., at Harbor of Love Baptist Church, Kendallville.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, June 28, 2021, at 1 p.m., at Harbor of Love Baptist Church, with the Rev. Charles Mosley officiating.
Burial will follow at Orange Cemetery near Rome City.
Casket bearers will be Joshua Shepherd, Noah Shepherd, Matthew Shepherd, Abram Shepherd, Randy Shepherd and Michael Stanley.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.
