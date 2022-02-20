KENDALLVILLE — Rhonda Lynn Shepherd, 56, of Kendallville, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022 at Parkview Randallia Hospital in Fort Wayne.
She was born in Terre Haute, Indiana on Dec. 8, 1965 to the late James William Dean and Camilla Elizabeth (Rukes) Dean. She married Timothy Lynn Shepherd on Oct. 11, 2008 in South Milford at the True Church of God.
Survivors include: Husband, Tim Shepherd of Kendallville, son, Michael Stanley of Kendallville, daughter, Kaitlyn and Garrett Hrlic of Kendallville. 7 grandchildren: Christian, Connor, Cooper, Colton and Corbin Stanley; Brantley and Brayton Hrlic. Brother, James and Jennifer Dean of Kendallville, Allen Dean of Kendallville. Sister, Liz and Bobby Click of Kendallville. Brother, Dallas Dean of Kendallville and Bill and Gina Dean of Conway, South Carolina, Richard “Dickey” Dean of South Milford, Donald “Donny” Dean of Kendallville, Ben and Michele Dean of Kendallville, Hershel and Kristy Dean of Albion and J.W. Dean of Kendallville.
She was preceded in death by two sisters, Rose “Rosie” Miller and Cindy Mitchell and one brother, Jack Dean.
Funeral services will be held Monday, Feb. 21, 2022 at 5 p.m. at Harbor of Love Baptist Church with visitation from 2-5 p.m. prior to the service.
Pastor Charles Mosley will officiate the service. Burial will take place later at Orange Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home.
