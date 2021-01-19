AUBURN — Billy J. Warren, 83, of Auburn, died on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, at his home.
A celebration of life service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 23, with visitation from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Auburn Church of the Nazarene, 2301 N. Main St., Auburn. The Rev. Doug Thomas will officiate.
Memorial donations may be made to Auburn Church of the Nazarene.
Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, 502 N. Main Street, Auburn, is in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.