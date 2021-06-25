KENDALLVILLE — Brian James Tilghman, age 35, of Auburn, Indiana, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at his home.
Brian was born March 2, 1986, at McCray Memorial Hospital in Kendallville, Indiana, the son of James E. and Linda L. (Wright) Tilghman.
Brian grew up in Kendallville, was a 2004 graduate of East Noble High School, and attended Indiana University — Purdue University Fort Wayne.
Affectionately known as “Spaz,” he loved spending time with his family and was always happiest by the water. An avid experimental cook, he was also very creative and had a style all his own. Known for his willingness to always help a friend in need, Brian also enjoyed volunteering with Habitat for Humanity.
He is survived by his parents, Jim and Linda Tilghman, of Fort Wayne; his brother, Shaun Tilghman, of North Manchester; Aunt Diana and Uncle Don Meschberger, of Fort Wayne; Aunt Jane Russell, of Albion; Uncle Barry and Aunt Janice Tilghman, of Auburn;
Uncle Gail and Aunt Pam Bainbridge, of Auburn; many cousins; and his dog, Gonzo.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Harold and Clarise Tilghman; and maternal grandparents, Hollis and Fern Wright.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 27, 2021, from 1-5 p.m., at Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville, followed by a time of sharing memories and celebrating Brian’s life at 5 p.m.
Burial will take place on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at 11 a.m., at Covington Cemetery, Fort Wayne.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Habitat for Humanity of Northeast Indiana.
Share a memory or send a condolence online at hitefuneralhome.com.
Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home.
