LAGRANGE — Carl Plasterer, 90, formerly of LaGrange, Indiana, died on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at The Maples at Waterford Crossing in Goshen, Indiana.
Carl was born on March 30, 1933, in Huntington, Indiana, to Charles and Bessie (Buzzard) Plasterer.
Carl was a graduate of Lancaster High School in Huntington, Indiana, and then went on to graduate with the first class from Indiana University Optometry School in 1956.
Dr. Plasterer moved to LaGrange in 1959, and began serving the community as an optometrist, owning and operating Carl Plasterer Optometry for 41 years.
He was a member of the Indiana Optometric Association, the American Optometric Association, Rotary Club and was a recipient of the Rotary Paul Harris Award, and was a 25-year board member for Northeast Indiana Youth for Christ. He volunteered for many years at the LaGrange County Clothes and Food Basket and had served on the board. For 20 years he was active with and served in different offices in the Boy Scouts.
Carl loved the Lord Jesus Christ as his Savior. He was a longtime member of First United Methodist Church of LaGrange, where he had served as a junior high school Sunday school teacher, an usher for many years, and a past lay leader.
He was an avid gardener, enjoyed golfing, and watching IU basketball, but his true love was his time with his beloved Dee and their family.
Dr. Plasterer served and was a United States Army veteran.
On May 14, 1961, in Sturgis, Michigan, he married Billie Dee Simons; Mrs. Plasterer preceded him in death on March 11, 2013.
Surviving are his two sons, Michael (Monte’ Emanuel) Plasterer, of Mishawaka, Indiana, and Scott (Mary) Plasterer, of Elkhart, Indiana; four grandchildren, Megan Plasterer, Jacob Plasterer, Jose’ Gonzales and Mario Gonzales; four great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death along with his wife, by his parents; and his siblings, Donald Plasterer, Thelma King, Edward Dale Plasterer, Paul Plasterer and Kenneth Plasterer.
Funeral services will take place on Thursday, April 27, 2023, at 11 a.m., at First United Methodist Church, 209 W. Spring St., LaGrange, Indiana.
Rev. Crystal Jacobson will officiate the service.
Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery in LaGrange, IN.
Visitation will take place on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, from 4-8 p.m., at Frurip-May Funeral Home, 309 W. Michigan St., LaGrange, Indiana.
Memorials may be made to either First United Methodist Church of LaGrange or LaGrange County Clothes and Food Basket.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.
