SEBRING, Fla. — Steven Elliot Culbertson, age 79, passed away on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, in Avon Park, Florida.
He was born on Jan. 16, 1943, in Chicago, Illinois, the son of Charles Elliot and Hazel Elnora (Cessna) Culbertson.
He worked as a lineman for an electric company, proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force, and has been a resident of Sebring since 2017, coming from Angola, Indiana.
Steven enjoyed stamp collecting, and loved to travel the United States. He was very handy around the house.
Steven is survived by his loving wife, Susan; sons, Scott Culbertson, of LaGrange, Indiana, Bob Roemke (Monica), of Angola, Indiana; daughter, Gaye Lynn Bodeen (Greg), of Venice, Florida; and sister, Martha Culbertson Grace, of Suffolk, Virginia. Surviving are also six grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Compassionate Care Hospice or a charity of your choice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.