WARSAW — Amanda R. Johnson, 43, of Warsaw, Indiana, passed away at 4:20 p.m., on Thursday, May 27, 2021, as the result of a vehicle accident near Pierceton, Indiana, along with her mother, Teressa Johnson.
She was born on Oct. 22, 1977, in Columbia City, Indiana, to Roy A. and Teressa D. (Jones) Johnson.
She attended Warsaw High School and received an accounting degree from Brown Mackey College in Fort Wayne.
She was employed at Red Star in Larwill and formerly worked at Da Lite Screens in Warsaw and Lo Bobs Convenience Store in Kendallville, Indiana.
She lived most of her life in the Columbia City, Kendallville and Warsaw areas.
She is survived by her son, Caleb Hecke, of Ligonier; brother, Christopher (Heather) Johnson, of Van Buren, Indiana; and five nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father.
A Celebration of Life gathering will take place from 4-7 p.m., on Saturday, June 5, 2021, at Cremation Services of Kosciusko County, 4356 N. S.R. 15, Warsaw, Indiana.
Private family services will be at a later date.
Preferred memorials may be given to Black Pine Animal Sanctuary, 1426 W. C.R. 300N, Albion, IN 46701 or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
To send condolences to the family of Amanda Johnson, please visit www.cremationserviceskc.com.
