FREMONT — Rebecca Sue Merrick, 63, of Fremont, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne.
She was born on August 22, 1957, in Fostoria, Ohio.
Rebecca married Walter Merrick on July 6, 1974, in Fostoria.
She loved spending time with her grandchildren.
Survivors include her husband, Walter Merrick of Fremont; sons, Benner (Deann) Merrick of Fremont and Walter (April) Merrick II of Fremont; grandchildren, Dakota Lee Merrick, Zachary Steven Merrick, Kaleb James Sumner, Quinn Marymarai Bond, and Gracelynn Maxine Merrick; sisters, Julie Hook and Cindy Miller; and a brother, Jeff Baker.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Wayne Baker and Helen (Nominee) Groves.
Visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m. Thursday at Beams Funeral Home, Fremont.
There will be no service. Burial will be at Lakeside Cemetery, Fremont.
Following the State of Indiana guidelines for the pandemic, only 25 people will be allowed into the funeral home at a time.
Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com.
