ANGOLA — Robert C. Rodenbeck, 93, of Angola, Indiana, died on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at Cameron Memorial Hospital in Angola.
He was born on July 24, 1928, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to Clifford and Ruth (Falls) Rodenbeck.
Robert owned and operated Rodenbeck Motor Sales in Fort Wayne for more than 30 years. He also owned Kinzie Service Center in Fort Wayne, before retiring on Jan. 20, 2014.
He was a member of Presbyterian Chapel of the Lakes and Elks Lodge #155.
He married Darlene I. Butt, on April 12, 1947, in Fort Wayne, and she passed away on Oct. 19, 2019.
Robert is survived by a daughter, Vickie L. (Dewey) DeVaux, of Leo; a son, Jack C. (Deborah) Rodenbeck, of Big Otter Lake, Fremont; five grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, a private family graveside service will be held on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, at Circle Cemetery, Hudson.
Memorials may be given in Robert’s name to Community Humane Shelter of Steuben County, 780 Shelter Lane, Angola, IN 46703.
Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn is assisting the family with arrangements.
To send condolences visit www.fellerandclark.com.
