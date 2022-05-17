SPENCERVILLE — Clarence LeRoy Hull, 101, died on Sunday, May 15, 2022, at his home in Spencerville, Indiana.
He was born on May 6, 1921, in Green Bay, Wisconsin, to Charles and Gladys (Anderson) Hull. They preceded him in death.
He married Jetteree “Jackie” Wheeler on Jan. 26, 1946, in Jefferson, Georgia, and they were able to celebrate their 76th wedding anniversary this year.
Surviving are: his wife, Jackie Hull, of Spencerville, Indiana; sons, Jack Hull, of Avilla, Indiana, and Clifford Hull, of Butler, Indiana; eight grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; brother, Norval (Carol) Hull, of Fort Wayne, Indiana; sister, Janice Southern, of Fort Wayne, Indiana; and sisters-in-law, Sharon Hull, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Brenda Hull, of Avon, Indiana.
He was preceded in death by a son, George M. Hull; daughter, Helen Hull and her companion, Matthew Kruckeberg; daughter-in-law, Darcy L. Hull and Heidi S. Hull; brothers, Charles, Dean, Hal and Darl Hull and Bernard and Lawrence Wilkinson; and sisters, Ruth Williams and Helen Shepler.
Clarence worked as a machinist for G.E. for several years, as a phone repairman and operator in Wawaka, Indiana, and owned and operated Hull Precision Machining Inc., in Spencerville, along with his wife for more than 40 years.
He was a WWII Army Veteran (Paratrooper in the 11th and 82nd Airborne Division), loved gardening, working in his shop, fishing, Sudoku, storytelling and reading his Bible. He was an inspiration to and deeply beloved by his family, church and community.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, May 22, 2022, at 2 p.m., with calling starting at 10 a.m., at Spencerville Community Club, 5629 C.R. 68 Spencerville, Indiana.
Pastors Loren Quick, Ardith Ellingson and Abigail Erickson will be officiating.
Burial will be at White City Cemetery, Spencerville, Indiana.
Memorials may be made to Lutheran Hospital Burn Unit, 7950 W. Jefferson Blvd., Fort Wayne, IN 46804 or the Spencerville Volunteer Fire Dept., P.O. Box 45, Spencerville, IN 46788.
To view an online obituary and sign the guestbook, please visit cbwfuneralhome.com.
