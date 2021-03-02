ROME CITY — Larry Lynn Kurtz, 79, of Rome City, Indiana, died on Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, at his residence.
He was born on May 18, 1941, in Angola, Indiana, to August S. and Elizabeth Ruth (Bowerman) Kurtz.
On March 28, 1986, in Nevada Mills, he married Lora (Wallen) Yates. She preceded him in death on Dec. 30, 2020.
Mr. Kurtz and his wife owned and operated L&T Greenhouses in Orland.
Larry enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening and being outdoors. And, he dearly loved his chocolate.
Surviving are two daughters, Kathy (Perry) Allen, of Pleasant Lake and Karen (Joe) Kugler, of South Milford; two sons, Chris (Lori) Kurtz, of Orland and Scott (Terri) Kurtz, of Orland; two stepdaughters, Angela Easterday, of Avilla and Jackie (Mark) Feller, of LaGrange; five stepsons, William (Julie) Yates, of Kendallville, Barrett Yates, of Kelso, Washington, Phillip (Jodi) Yates, of Shipshewana, Gradis (Regina) Yates, of Auburn and Timothy (Tracy) Yates, of Kendallville; a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and a sister, Diane (Don) Rumsey, of Orland.
He was also preceded in death by his parents; a brother, August S. Kurtz Jr.; a daughter-in-law, Amy Yates; a stepson, Tracy Yates; two grandchildren, Cody Kurtz and Calan Feller; and a great-grandchild, Karma Star Davidson.
Visitation is on Thursday, March 4, 2021, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 S. State St., Kendallville.
Funeral services will be on Thursday at 1 p.m., at the funeral home, with Pastor Mark Emelander, of the Orland Congregational Church officiating.
Burial will follow at Orange Cemetery near Rome City.
Honorary pallbearers are Jared Feller, Chase Straw, Adam Allen and Joe McGregor. Active pallbearers are Trevor Yates, Nicholas Weimer, Zachary Straw, Benjie Kugler, Justin Allen and Isaac Allen.
Larry’s funeral service on Thursday will also live stream on the Young Family Funeral Home Facebook page at 1 p.m., for those unable to attend in person.
Per the governor, face masks are required.
Preferred memorials may be directed to the American Cancer Society.
View a video tribute after Thursday or share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
