COLDWATER, Mich. — Donald K. Lefevra, 73, of Coldwater, Michigan, formerly of Angola, Indiana, passed away on Monday, March 9, 2020 at his home.
Don was born on Nov. 9, 1946, in Lowell, Massachusetts, to Donald and Hazel (Chapman) Lefevra.
He graduated from Fort Wayne South Side High School in 1965.
Don worked for the Zollner Corporation for 38 years.
He started playing the guitar at 12 years of age, and played professionally for many years. He changed his stage name to Nod Arvefel and produced seven Christian-themed CDs.
Don was also a chaplain and minister to many, and was currently helping minister at the Steuben County Jail. He attended Christ United Methodist Church in Fort Wayne, Indiana, New Hope Christian Center, Waterloo, Indiana, and Stokes Chapel United Methodist Church in Montgomery, Michigan.
He leaves behind his wife, Gaynell Lefevra, of Coldwater, Michigan; children, Donald K. Lefevra II, of Huntertown, Indiana, Natalie (Allen) Cardoza, of Indianapolis, Indiana, Troy Lefevra, of Waterloo, Indiana, and Scott Goodwin of New Haven, Indiana; a son-in-law, Lance Kolenda, of Anderson, Indiana; and many grandchildren.
Don was preceded in death by his parents; and a wife, Judy Ann Lefevra.
Visitation will be held from 2-6 p.m., on Sunday, March 15, 2020, at Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, Indiana.
A Celebration of his Life will be held at 11 a.m., on Monday, March 16, 2020, at Fairview Missionary Church, 525 E. C.R. 200N, Angola, Indiana.
Evangelist Scott Saltsman will officiate the service.
Private burial will take place, prior to the celebration of life, at Wilson Cemetery, Coldwater, Michigan.
Memorials in his memory may be directed to Steuben County Council of Churches/Club B, Stokes Chapel United Methodist Church, or to Forgotten Man Ministries.
Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Beams Funeral Home of Fremont, Indiana.
