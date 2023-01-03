ROME CITY — Dallas Quinley, 72, of Rome City, Indiana, died on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, in the Emergency Room at Parkview DeKalb Hospital in Auburn, Indiana.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2022, at 1 p.m., at Young Family Funeral Home, Wolcottville Chapel, S.R. 9 North, Wolcottville.
Burial will follow at Woodland Cemetery.
Visitation will also be on Wednesday, one hour prior to the funeral services at the funeral home.
