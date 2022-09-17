ROME CITY — Patricia Ann (Drake) Todd passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022.
She was born in Fort Wayne, Indiana, on Sept. 1, 1944, to Maryon and Garnet Drake.
She was a graduate of South Side High School in Fort Wayne. She met the man of her dreams, David L. Todd, when he caught her eye drag racing the streets of Fort Wayne. They shared 45 years together and made their home in Rome City, Indiana. Several pig roasts, summer parties and festive Thanksgivings were held at their home through the years. There were also Christmas cookie parties, summer tea parties and witches’ outings. David and Pat enjoyed many global travels before David’s passing in 2010. Places visited include Paris, Cambodia, Budapest, and floating the Yangtze River in China.
Pat and her sister, Claudia Simmons, owned and operated The Unicorn Floral and Gift Store in Kendallville for many years.
Pat was known for her creative talents, her witty personality and her benevolent, giving spirit. She was an amazing wife, mother, friend and confidant. She lived a fiercely independent life to the end. Blessings that she and David are reunited on their wedding anniversary date; what would’ve been 57 years.
Survivors include sons, Shane and Amy Todd, of Lakeland, Florida, and Sean Todd, of Marietta, Georgia; daughter, Stacey Clarke and partner, Phill Ellison, of Auckland, New Zealand; and grandchildren, Gabrielle, Niall and Winter.
At her request, there will be no services.
Arrangement entrusted to Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville.
