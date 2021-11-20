ALBION — Judy Kay Middleton, age 51, of Albion, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, at home following a long illness.
Judy was born in Kendallville, Indiana, on July 6, 1970, to Buddy Francis Edsall and Dolores Jean (Crowl) Edsall.
She was a 1988 graduate of Central Noble High School and was employed as a cook at Sacred Heart Home in Avilla.
She married Jerry Todd Middleton on June 29, 1991, in Albion.
Judy loved being a grandma, good food, coffee and ice cream. She loved traveling, going to church, baking and cooking and going out to eat. She was involved in Noble County 4-H as a youth and enjoyed leading her own kids and others in the program. She also loved her pug dogs Pug, Lilly and Lucy.
Survivors include her husband, Todd Middleton, of Albion; daughters, Brittani Middleton and her companion, John Crover, of Albion, and Alissa Andrews and her companion, Isaac Troyer, of Kendallville; sons, Jerry Middleton Jr., of Albion and Jacob and Alexis Middleton, of Fort Wayne; seven grandchildren, Alaina Andrews, Mason Andrews, Avery Andrews, Evelyn Andrews, Kolby Middleton, Emmett Middleton and Lucille Crover; mother, Dolores Edsall, of Albion; father, Bud Edsall, of Albion; brothers, Rick Edsall, of Avilla, Jim and Sherry Edsall, of Kendallville and Jeff Edsall, of Albion; sisters, Tammy Greer, of Albion and Kim Edsall, of Albion; and mother-in-law, Mary and Michael Parvu, of Kendallville.
She was preceded in death by her brother-in-law, John Greer; father-in-law, Jerry Middleton; and infant brother, Timmy Edsall.
Visitation will be held on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, from 3-7 p.m., at Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, at 11 a.m., at Destiny Family of Faith in Kendallville, with an hour of visitation prior to the funeral service.
Pastor Mike Albaugh will officiate the service.
Memorial donations may be made to Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana.
Burial will take place at Sweet Cemetery at a future date.
Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.
