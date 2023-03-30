FOSTORIA, Ohio — John “Jack” Anthony Gates, 91, of Fostoria, Ohio, was called to heaven peacefully on Monday, March 27, 2023. He was born in Louisville, Kentucky, on Oct. 29, 1931.
On June 14, 1953, he married the love of his life, Patricia Jean Alexander and together they had five daughters.
Jack was preceded in death by his loving wife of 55 years, Patricia (d. 2008); his parents, Adelaide Elizabeth (Reisert) Gates (d. 1981) and George Irving Gates Sr., (d. 1966); three of his four brothers, including William (d. 1989), George Jr., (d. 2020) and Thomas (d. 2019); as well as one daughter, Karen (d. 1956).
He is survived by one brother, James (Judy); and his four daughters, Mary (Jerry) Faber, Barbara (Robert) Brennan, Nancy (Andy) Schwery and Theresa (Charlie) Taschler. He was also a very loving grandfather to nine and great-grandfather to 19.
Jack was a 1949 graduate of St. Xavier High School in Louisville, Kentucky, and a 1953 graduate from the University of Dayton.
Upon graduation from Dayton, he returned home to Louisville and began a successful 20-year management career with Sears, Roebuck and Co. in Louisville. With Sears, he later transferred to Anderson, Indiana, then Owensboro, Kentucky, and finally to Fostoria, Ohio, in 1968, where he retired from Sears in 1973. Later in 1973, he attended nearby Terra Tech College, where he earned his real estate license. He joined Burns Realty in Fostoria and sold homes in the area while also driving a school bus for Fostoria City Schools, before retiring after 20 years of service.
A devout parishioner of St. Wendelin Catholic Church since 1969, he often volunteered as a lector and fixing pews over many years. He was also a proud member of Knights of Columbus and Fostoria Country Club and served as Chairman of the Fostoria Tomato Festival.
Jack had a passion for working hard, including with Sears and real estate. He owned and remodeled 21 rental properties. He especially enjoyed driving the school bus for 20 years and his connection with the students on his bus, most notably with his grandchildren who were among his driving routes. He also enjoyed deer hunting, coin collecting and flying, for which he had a pilot’s license and co-owned an aircraft for many years. He also owned Nye’s Car Wash in Fostoria. He also enjoyed retreats with his brothers at The Abbey of Our Lady of Gethsemani.
Visitation will be held on Friday, March 31, 2023, from 4-8 p.m., at Hoening & Son Funeral Home, 133 W. Tiffin St., Fostoria.
Mass of Christian Burial is at 10:30 a.m., on Saturday, April 1, 2023, at St. Wendelin Catholic Church, with burial following at St. Wendelin Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Bridge Hospice Care Center of Findlay.
Online expressions of sympathy may be made by visiting www.hoeningfuneralhome.com.
