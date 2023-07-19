COLUMBIA CITY — Ronald L. Moeller, 83, of Columbia City, Indiana, passed away on Thursday, July 13, 2023, at his home, with family by his side.
Born April 20, 1940, in Fort Wayne, he was the son of Peter F. and Frieda V. (Longardner) Moeller.
He graduated from Central Catholic High School with the Class of 1958.
For more than 32 years, Ron worked for NIPSCO and retired in 1996.
On March 31, 1967, he married Judith Moeller.
He was a member of St. Paul of the Cross Catholic Church and also attended Columbia City United Methodist Church with his wife.
Survivors include his loving wife of 56 years, Judy Moeller; daughters, Ronda Smith and Lisa (Ryan) Lange; son, Matthew (Bonnie) Moeller; brothers, John (Kathy) Moeller, Peter "Steve" (Delores) Moeller and Gary (Barb) Moeller; grandchildren, Michael Smith, Corey (Molly) Moeller, Jessica (Aaron) Ross, Sadie Lange and Cody Lange; and great-grandchildren, Isaac Smith and Ryder Smith.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation will be from 2-4 and 5-7 p.m., on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m., on Thursday, July 20, 2023, at St. Paul of the Cross Catholic Church, 315 S. Line St., Columbia City, with visitation one hour prior.
Father Jose Arroyo will be officiating.
Burial will follow at Catholic Cemetery in Fort Wayne.
Memorial donations may be given in his memory to Parkview Whitley Home Health & Hospice, St. Vincent de Paul's food pantry, or in Ron's words, to just love one and another.
Visit www.DeMoneyGrimes.com to send Ron's family online condolences or read his complete obituary.
