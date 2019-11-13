TURKEY LAKE — Shannon M. Church, 61, of Turkey Lake, Indiana, died Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.
Shannon was born Jan. 11, 1958, in Lima, Ohio.
Shannon had worked at Magnavox in Fort Wayne and was also a caretaker for her family.
She was a member of Saint Mary of the Angels Oratory on Big Long Lake.
Shannon is survived by her husband, Keith Church, of LaGrange; daughter and son-in-law, Coley and Matthew Jukola, of Angola; sons and daughters-in-law, Jason and Emily Church, of Fort Wayne, and Tyler and Marlie Church, of Angola; father, Robert Gorman, of Fort Wayne; grandchildren, Delaney Church, Kelsey Church, Maxwell Church, Stella Church, Natalie Jukola, Juliette Jukola and Alexander Jukola; siblings, Katie Nucci, of Fort Wayne, Mike Gorman, of Fort Wayne, Juleen Ruttan, of Fallbrook, California, Sean Gorman, of New Haven, and Blaine Gorman, of Oakland, California.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Nancy Gorman.
Mass of Christian Resurrection will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, with visiting two hours prior from 9-11 a.m. at Our Lady of Good Hope Catholic Church, 7215 Saint Joe Road, Fort Wayne.
Father Mark A. Gurtner will be officiating.
Memorial donations may be made to Saint Mary of the Angels Oratory.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.pinningtonfh.com.
Arrangements by Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, 502 N. Main St., Auburn.
