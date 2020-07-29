CHURUBUSCO — Karen L. Smith, 82, of Churubusco, Indiana, passed away on Thursday, July 23, 2020, at Lutheran Life Villages at Pine Valley in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
She was born in Whitley County, Indiana, on Nov. 10, 1937, to Curtis and Julia (Connor) Gaerte. They preceded her in death.
She spent her formative years in Whitley County, graduating from Churubusco High School.
Karen was married to Roger Smith on July 7, 1958. The couple raised their family on their farm in rural Churubusco.
She was a devoted wife and mother. She also assisted Roger on the farm and loved to ride her tractor. In addition to raising her family, she also drove school bus for many years.
She was a member of Blue River Church of the Brethren.
Karen is survived by her husband of 62 years, Roger Smith; two sons, Jeffrey (Denise) Smith and James (Becky) Smith; a daughter, Jacqueline (Michael) Clouse; two sisters, Judith (Terry) Wooten and Virginia (Terry) Skiles; five grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by four brothers, Richard, Gene, K.P. and Ike.
Services took place at Blue River Church of the Brethern on Tuesday, July 28, 2020.
Burial took place at Eel River Cemetery in Churubusco.
Memorials may be made to Blue River Church of the Brethren or Allen County Right to Life.
Send an online note to the family at www.sheetsandchilds.com.
