AUBURN — Holly L. Petre, 66. of Auburn, Indiana, died on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Parkview DeKalb Hospital in Auburn.
She was born Dec. 25, 1953, in Lakeville, Indiana, to Robert and Shirley (Reed) Oswalt.
Holly was a homemaker.
She is survived by a daughter and son, Renee (Heath) Shaw, of Garrett and Robert J. (Courtney) Voltz, of Angola; 10 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and two brothers.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother; and two sisters.
No services are planned at this time.
Feller and Clark Funeral Home, of Auburn, is assisting the family with arrangements.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
