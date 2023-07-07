AUBURN — Marne Lynn Williford, 53, passed away on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at her home in rural Auburn, surrounded by family.
She was born on Oct. 14, 1969, in St. Louis, Missouri, to Mike Frownfelter and Barbara Ann Jones.
Marne married Brad Allen Williford on March 22, 2002, in Auburn, Indiana, and he survives in Auburn.
Marne worked for Foamex in Auburn and then for Messenger in Auburn for the past 16 years.
She enjoyed traveling, motorcycling, amusement parks, mountains and loved spending time with her family and friends.
Also surviving are two children, Jason (Natasha) Derrow, of Auburn and Mariah Derrow, of Auburn; seven grandchildren, Nasha Fredricks, Jaylan Derrow, Bentley Derrow, Jordan Derrow, Manuel Derrow, Trinity Derrow and Christopher Derrow; three sisters, Janet Leonard, of Oklahoma, Carol (Richard) Deleon, of Oklahoma and Beth (Gene) Alford, of Angola; niece, Jenna Halman, of Kansas; mother-in-law, Linda Williford, of Auburn; and seven brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Jeff Williford, of Auburn, Kim (Lyle) Lanning, of Auburn, Tom Williford, of Waterloo, Debbie (Scott) Hart, of Garrett, Brian Williford, of Auburn, Randy Williford, of Auburn and Rick Williford, of Garrett.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Johnny Poole; and her father-in-law, Ronnie Williford.
Services will be at 11 a.m., on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, with Andy Grimes officiating.
Burial will take place at Woodlawn Cemetery in Auburn.
Visitation will be from 3-7 p.m. Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at the funeral home.
Memorials may be directed to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
