AUBURN — Charles T. “Chuck” Schmidt, 90, of Auburn, Indiana, died on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022 at his home.
Chuck was born March 14, 1932, in Hays, Kansas, a son of the late Bernard and Katherine Schmidt.
Chuck was a graduate of Proviso East High School in Maywood, Illinois, and then received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Illinois and earned his MBA from the University of Chicago.
His first job was as a first line supervisor on the manufacturing floor. His second was serving in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, being stationed in the Marshall Islands.
From there he returned to manufacturing and worked his way up until he became a Plant Manager for Borg Warner, the company that brought him to Auburn. When the local plant sold, he became President of the new Auburn Gear.
He was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Auburn and was a 40-year choir member.
He was also the past Chairman of the board at the ACD Museum, past President of the YMCA, co-founder of HOPE (Help Our Pupils Excel), past member of the Engineering Advisory Board at University of Illinois, had received the Allen Graber Good Citizen Award in 2007, and was an avid golfer at Greenhurst Country Club.
Survivors include his wife, Mary Schmidt, of Auburn; sons and daughters-in-law, Jim and Sonja Schmidt, of Macomb, Illinois, Joe Schmidt, of Auburn and Dave and Jennifer Schmidt, of Arlington, Virginia; daughters and a son-in-law, Lorie Schmidt, of Alexandria, Virginia and Nancy and Jim Gramentine, of Lake Worth, Florida; five grandchildren, Ben Gramentine, Nate Gramentine, Sam Schmidt, Christopher Schmidt and Nicki Schmidt; sisters and a brother-in-law, Thelma Wagner, of Northlake, Illinois, and Jean and Dale Fredricks, of Lafayette, California; brother-in-law, Tom O’ Brochta; and sister-in-law, Mary Schmidt.
He was preceded in death by brothers, Thomas Schmidt and Lawrence Schmidt; and sisters, Edith Mills, Ann O’Brochta and Marie Schmidt.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, with visitation one hour prior, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 500 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, from 1-4 p.m., with a vigil service starting 4 p.m., at Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, 502 N. Main St., Auburn.
Burial will be held at Immaculate Conception Catholic Cemetery, Auburn.
Memorial donations may be made to the YMCA of DeKalb County or to the ACD Museum.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.pinningtonfh.com.
