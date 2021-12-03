JIMMERSON LAKE — Michael D. Bennett, 78, of Decatur, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, at Parkview Regional Medical Center.
Michael was born on Jan. 24, 1943, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to Harry J. and Ethel D. (Winn) Bennett. They preceded him in death.
On June 29, 1963, he married Rae Anne Horstman.
Michael worked for Harvester for 23 years and then for the Steuben County Highway Department, before retiring.
Michael was an avid race fan, from go-karts, to stock cars, to dirt track, to NASCAR. He also served on pit crews for a couple years.
Michael and Rae lived on Jimmerson Lake for 29 years, from 1975-2004, and loved the memories and friends they made there. After their time on the lake, together they traveled the country in their motorhome and would spend the winters in Florida.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Rae A. Bennett, of Decatur; daughter, Sharon C. Jones, of Anderson; brother, Wendell Bennett, of St. Paris, Ohio; sister, Cheryll Bennett, of Decatur; two grandchildren, Amber (Buddy) Lowe, of Rochester and Travis Winchester, of Fort Wayne; and two great-grandchildren, Gage and Zain Winchester.
Michael was preceded in death by a brother, Joe Bennett.
No services will be held at this time. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Preferred memorials are to Community Humane Shelter of Steuben County.
Arrangements were handled by Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home.
To sign our guestbook, click on www.hshfuneralhome.com.
