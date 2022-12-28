KENDALLVILLE — Ann Louise Landgraff Stevenson, age 67, of Kendallville, Indiana, passed away peacefully on Christmas Day, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022, at Orchard Pointe following a long illness.
Ann was born in Kendallville, Indiana, on Aug. 23, 1955, to Joe Allen Landgraff and Judith A. (Gatton) Landgraff. They preceded her in death.
She spent most of her life in Kendallville and graduated from East Noble High School in 1973.
Ann spent many years working at Griffith Rubber Mills in Garrett, Indiana, before retiring in 2019, from Fort Wayne Dermatology Consultants in Fort Wayne.
Ann was best known by her family and friends for her sense of humor and kind and giving spirit. She was always smiling and eager to help anyone in any way. She often burdened herself to lighten someone else’s load. Her greatest joy in life came from spending time with her children and grandchildren. As was her nature, when her parents fell ill in 2020, Ann stepped in and became their primary caregiver. There was no place she would have rather been than by their sides in their final years. We think she’d say it was her greatest achievement, and that’s why we are blessed to know she was able to spend this Christmas with them.
Surviving are her children and their spouses, Andrew and Kyndra Landgraff, of Churubusco, Indiana, Anthony and Cheryl Landgraff, of Kendallville, Indiana, and Debra and David Musall, of Corpus Christi, Texas; her grandchildren, Sydney Miller, Miya Musall, Dasan Musall, Avin Musall, Eliott Landgraff and Ellerie Landgraff. Also surviving are her siblings, Tom and Norma Landgraff, of Bloomington, Indiana, Joseph and Christine Landgraff, of California, and Sue Dager of Hawaii.
The family would like to thank the kind and loving staff at Orchard Pointe Health Campus, for the care they provided to Ann since last May. We are so appreciative of all you did for her and our family during this difficult time. She came to love each of you and think of you as family … as did we all!
There will be a gathering of family and friends on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, from 4-7 p.m., at Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.
Burial will take place later at Hooper-King Cemetery near Avilla.
